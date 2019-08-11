Analysts Expect Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) will report sales of $123.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alta Mesa Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the highest is $146.38 million. Alta Mesa Resources posted sales of $122.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alta Mesa Resources will report full-year sales of $475.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $388.00 million to $562.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $426.29 million, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $458.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alta Mesa Resources.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

Shares of AMR remained flat at $$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,803,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,114. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15. Alta Mesa Resources has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $6.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 499,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 370,956 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,459,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 396,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 656.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,658,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,439,097 shares during the period. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alta Mesa Resources

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

