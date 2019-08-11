Analysts Expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.68. BankUnited posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.42 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.75 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

NYSE BKU traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 259,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.09. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $61,389.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 603.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.