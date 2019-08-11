Analysts Expect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) will post sales of $40.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.90 million. First Defiance Financial posted sales of $37.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full year sales of $159.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.70 million to $159.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $163.65 million, with estimates ranging from $161.60 million to $165.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Defiance Financial.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $39.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDEF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.64. 30,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,115. First Defiance Financial has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $545.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.08%.

In other news, insider Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $29,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Reisner sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $45,951.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,865.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Defiance Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Defiance Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in First Defiance Financial by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Defiance Financial by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in First Defiance Financial by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

