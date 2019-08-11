Analysts Expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) to Post $1.02 EPS

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will report earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.00. Hancock Whitney posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $299.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other news, Director Joan Cahill Teofilo sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $45,241.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,101,000 after purchasing an additional 206,589 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,325,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,180,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,017,000.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.53. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.