Analysts Expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) to Post $1.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will report earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.00. Hancock Whitney posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hancock Whitney.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $299.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other news, Director Joan Cahill Teofilo sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $45,241.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,101,000 after purchasing an additional 206,589 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,325,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,180,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,017,000.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.53. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.