Analysts Expect Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). Pluralsight posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PS. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research began coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pluralsight from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Pluralsight to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pluralsight to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

In other Pluralsight news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 84,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $2,577,579.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph M. Dibartolomeo sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $64,806.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,346 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,210. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PS stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,849. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

