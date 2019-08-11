Analysts Expect Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Brokerages expect Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) to report $3.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.08 billion and the highest is $3.22 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $11.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.63 billion to $11.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.97 billion to $12.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of PWR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.31. 2,037,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,436. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $265,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 25.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,209,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,397,000 after acquiring an additional 166,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

