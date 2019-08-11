Analysts Set At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Target Price at $15.11

Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOME shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of At Home Group to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in At Home Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in At Home Group in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in At Home Group by 321.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in At Home Group by 1,116.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOME traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.82. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.43 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that At Home Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

