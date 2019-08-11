Analysts Set AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Price Target at $7.70

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.70.

AZRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

AZRX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.99. 195,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,921. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

