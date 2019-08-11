Analysts Set FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Target Price at $8.46

Shares of FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.46.

FTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial cut FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut FTS International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FTS International from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get FTS International alerts:

NYSE FTSI traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.87. 676,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. FTS International has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.09 million. FTS International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FTS International will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in FTS International during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in FTS International by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in FTS International by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in FTS International during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.