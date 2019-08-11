Analysts Set Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) PT at $11.33

Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director James M. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $56,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $136,370. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 196.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIVO traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. 267,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $19.84.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.81 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

