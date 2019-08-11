Analysts Set Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Target Price at $88.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

A number of research firms have commented on RHP. ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

RHP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.16. 507,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $64.36 and a 52 week high of $90.02.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $407.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.41 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 63.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

