Analysts Set Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Target Price at $17.10

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDR. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

WDR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. 881,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,671. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.48 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 14.48%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 665,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 237,523 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 26,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.