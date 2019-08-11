Analysts Set Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) PT at $28.50

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WRE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 291,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.44). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $67,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 654.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 311.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.