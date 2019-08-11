Analyzing IDT (NYSE:IDT) & Advanced Info Service PCL (NYSE:AVIFY)

Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and IDT (NYSE:IDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Info Service PCL has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDT has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Advanced Info Service PCL pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. IDT does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.2% of IDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of IDT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service PCL and IDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service PCL 16.96% 52.58% 10.03% IDT 0.74% 28.95% 3.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Info Service PCL and IDT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service PCL 0 0 1 0 3.00 IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Info Service PCL and IDT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service PCL $5.26 billion 3.97 $920.15 million N/A N/A IDT $1.55 billion 0.15 $5.19 million N/A N/A

Advanced Info Service PCL has higher revenue and earnings than IDT.

Summary

Advanced Info Service PCL beats IDT on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Info Service PCL

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides Internet data center, and Internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; and distributes Internet equipment; publishes business telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides online advertising services. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services. The net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service segment provides voice over Internet protocol products and services under the net2phone brand name, including cloud-based private branch exchange (PBX) services to enterprise customers primarily through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents, and managed service providers; session initiation protocol trunking services, which support inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX; and cable telephony services. The company is also involved in the provision of offers local/long distance residential phone services under the brand name IDT America. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

