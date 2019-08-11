ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANGI Homeservices stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,491,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,550. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 795,100 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $10,996,233.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 10,925 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $168,791.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,100,689 shares of company stock valued at $15,311,328. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.