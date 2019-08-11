Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.55–0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.5-262.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.93 million.Appian also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.16–0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ APPN traded up $8.21 on Friday, reaching $51.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,622,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,473. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 1.40. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 76.23% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Appian from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.10 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Appian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.59.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 16,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $610,864.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $73,754.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,835 shares of company stock valued at $6,673,884. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

