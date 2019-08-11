Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Approach Resources had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million.

AREX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 354,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,814. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Approach Resources has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.37.

Get Approach Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.22.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Approach Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Approach Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.