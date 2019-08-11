Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Trading Down 9.2%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO)’s stock price fell 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.89, 1,909,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 235% from the average session volume of 570,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APVO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.39.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.24% and a negative return on equity of 122.33%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi purchased 50,000 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fuad El-Hibri purchased 30,000 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 959,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,973.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 326,380 shares of company stock worth $271,844 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 236,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 312.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 632,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 479,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

