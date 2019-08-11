Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on APTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.25.

APTO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,809. The company has a current ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

