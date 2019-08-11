Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 72.84% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS.

NASDAQ ARNA traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $54.10. 1,186,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,670. The company has a current ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 35.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $85,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,656,000 after buying an additional 50,778 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,153,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $3,159,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARNA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

