Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Gap Down to $56.18

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.06, but opened at $56.18. Arena Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $53.18, with a volume of 30,327 shares trading hands.

ARNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 35.51 and a current ratio of 35.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 72.84% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $85,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $318,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

