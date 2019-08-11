Ark Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Ark has a market capitalization of $30.04 million and approximately $379,217.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, COSS and Binance. In the last week, Ark has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 142,757,750 coins and its circulating supply is 113,443,488 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptomate, COSS, OKEx, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

