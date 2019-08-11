Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics makes up 1.1% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,466,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,030,000 after buying an additional 34,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,269,000 after buying an additional 86,631 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARW. Cross Research cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America cut Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.02.

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.74. The company had a trading volume of 432,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,860. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $86.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

