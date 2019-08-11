Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

NASDAQ PUMP traded down $4.59 on Friday, hitting $12.75. 9,552,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,357. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34. Asante Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,000 in the last quarter.

PUMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Friday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Asante Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

