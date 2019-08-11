Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $17.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 38.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PUMP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.91.

PUMP traded down $4.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,552,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,357. Asante Solutions has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $25.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.34.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,000.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Asante Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $6,528,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Asante Solutions in the first quarter worth about $9,385,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 634.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 156,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 34.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 157,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 39,950 shares in the last quarter.

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

