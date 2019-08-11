Ascential (LON:ASCL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price (up previously from GBX 440 ($5.75)) on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on Ascential in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ascential to an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 468.33 ($6.12).

LON ASCL opened at GBX 373 ($4.87) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 371.06. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 335.60 ($4.39) and a one year high of GBX 439.80 ($5.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

