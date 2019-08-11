ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale started coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ABN Amro started coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,484,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,606 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of ASML by 2,442.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 622,998 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,605,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 2,755.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 409,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,200,000 after purchasing an additional 395,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,629 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.99. The stock had a trading volume of 377,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,071. The firm has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.53. ASML has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $234.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ASML will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

