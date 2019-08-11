Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Announces Earnings Results

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.15), Morningstar.com reports.

Shares of ATRA stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,457. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $43.95.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, Director Eric Dobmeier acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $135,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,490.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATRA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

