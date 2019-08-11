Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.15), Morningstar.com reports.

NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,457. The company has a current ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $43.95.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $191,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,176,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $135,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,490.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

