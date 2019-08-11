Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.31, approximately 1,176,658 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 656,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

The company has a current ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.84.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $135,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,490.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Dobmeier acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. FMR LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,417,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,237,000 after buying an additional 671,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $20,648,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 47.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 903,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,906,000 after buying an additional 291,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 474,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after buying an additional 245,832 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

