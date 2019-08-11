Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.15 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 92.49% and a negative net margin of 161.17%.

Athenex stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 843,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of -0.30. Athenex has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 808,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $11,860,416.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jordan Kanfer purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $37,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,801.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,070,550 shares of company stock worth $16,484,919. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Athenex during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Athenex by 121.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Athenex by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Athenex during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Athenex by 21.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

ATNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Athenex to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Athenex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Athenex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

