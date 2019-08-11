Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 293,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,927. Atlantica Yield has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.06.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $283.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Yield by 4.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 21.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 43.7% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

