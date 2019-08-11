AurumCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $1,995.00 (AU)

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded 51.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One AurumCoin coin can now be bought for about $9.96 or 0.00126071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. Over the last week, AurumCoin has traded 55.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. AurumCoin has a market cap of $2.97 million and $1,995.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AurumCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00263889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.11 or 0.01265457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021144 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00095061 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About AurumCoin

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,408 coins. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AurumCoin is www.aurumcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AurumCoin

AurumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AurumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AurumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AurumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.