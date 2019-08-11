Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. 277,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,974. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $53.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 93.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 232,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 112,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 4,011.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 198,036 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 29.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 101.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

