Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Issues Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) issued an update on its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4-4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Avnet also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-0.70 EPS.

AVT traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $41.32. 1,361,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,303. Avnet has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Citigroup set a $47.00 price target on shares of Avnet and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.80.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

