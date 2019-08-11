Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,700 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) had its price target upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:AVON opened at GBX 1,578 ($20.62) on Wednesday. Avon Rubber has a 1 year low of GBX 1,075 ($14.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598 ($20.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,350.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $489.54 million and a PE ratio of 34.45.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

