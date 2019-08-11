Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 123.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avrobio in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Get Avrobio alerts:

Avrobio stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. 282,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,012. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $483.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.70. Avrobio has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $53.70.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Avrobio will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avrobio news, Director Bruce Booth purchased 810,811 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avrobio by 29.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avrobio by 18.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,448,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after buying an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Avrobio by 160.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avrobio during the second quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avrobio during the second quarter worth about $336,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.