AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:EQH traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $21.00. 3,118,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.58. AXA Equitable has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. ValuEngine downgraded AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other AXA Equitable news, insider Mark Pearson purchased 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $996,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $125,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AXA Equitable by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after buying an additional 220,882 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AXA Equitable by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in AXA Equitable by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 178,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 76,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AXA Equitable by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 630,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after buying an additional 270,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

