AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target Cut to $21.00

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXGN. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of AxoGen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AxoGen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,493.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter worth $9,529,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter worth $178,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AxoGen by 82.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 76.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 130,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

