Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

BBD has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a sell rating and a $9.58 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.29.

NYSE BBD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.72. 13,624,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,183,264. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth approximately $7,920,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 98.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 764,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 380,226 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

