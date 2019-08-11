Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. 1,342,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,107. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 81.2% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 31,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 2,736.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 385,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 371,494 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 339.9% during the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,192,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,775,000 after buying an additional 1,694,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

