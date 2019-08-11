Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stake Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,117 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $13,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 257,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,742,000 after buying an additional 58,784 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.6% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 647.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 44,677 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 982,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,771,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “average” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

BNS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.32. The stock had a trading volume of 554,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,335. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.