Banyan Network (BBN) Trading Up 38.1% This Week

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Banyan Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, IDEX and CoinEx. Banyan Network has a total market cap of $340,919.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Banyan Network has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00024913 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004104 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001007 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Banyan Network

Banyan Network (BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork.

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bibox, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

