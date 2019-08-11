Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $22.92 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $30.25.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

