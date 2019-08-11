Barrington Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Grand Canyon Education in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $174.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of LOPE opened at $125.88 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $90.67 and a 12 month high of $130.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 9.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 19,900 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $2,267,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,652,590.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $230,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,979.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,900 shares of company stock worth $10,545,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.