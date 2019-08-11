Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €123.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €80.57 ($93.68).

Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($143.98). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €58.70.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

