Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Set at $40.00 by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.93.

Shares of BECN traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $29.47. 908,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 4,625,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.17 per share, with a total value of $158,070,351.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $200,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,907,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,954,000 after purchasing an additional 849,333 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,344,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

