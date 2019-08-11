Beam (BEAM) Market Capitalization Hits $35.63 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, Beam has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00009871 BTC on exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Beam has a total market capitalization of $35.63 million and $49.13 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00261812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.91 or 0.01269583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00095194 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 31,401,680 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

