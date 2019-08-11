BEAT Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (BEAT)

BEAT (CURRENCY:BEAT) traded down 50.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. One BEAT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and IDEX. During the last week, BEAT has traded 48.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BEAT has a market capitalization of $39,710.00 and $683.00 worth of BEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00262304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.67 or 0.01269980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00021048 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00095610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About BEAT

BEAT’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BEAT’s total supply is 1,226,667,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,438,430 tokens. The Reddit community for BEAT is /r/beattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BEAT’s official Twitter account is @beattoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BEAT is medium.com/beattoken. The official website for BEAT is beat.org.

BEAT Token Trading

BEAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

