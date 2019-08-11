Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

In other news, insider Allan P. Merrill acquired 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 537,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,533.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 96.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 152.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 203.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 405.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BZH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. 225,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,885. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $360.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $482.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.